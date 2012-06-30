Marin Cilic outlasts Sam Querrey at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England -- The match that wouldn't end finally did. After 51/2 hours Saturday, Marin Cilic of Croatia outlasted Sam Querrey of California, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2), 17-15.

Cilic, the 16th seed, broke Querrey in the 31st game of a fifth set, which alone ran 2 hours, 7 minutes. There are no tiebreakers in the final set at Wimbledon.

Andy Roddick, three times a Wimbledon finalist, was beaten by David Ferrer of Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 6-3. Roddick, of Austin, Texas, would not answer questions if at age 29 he would be playing his last All England event, but after a spring of injuries said, "My last eight matches have all been very positive, especially compared to what I was putting out earlier this year.''

Said his longtime friend Mardy Fish: "I think he'll go down as one of the best grass-court players to ever play. Certainly could be one of the best grass-court players to never win Wimbledon."

Two American men were third-round winners. Brian Baker, playing his first Wimbledon, having missed years of competition because of five surgeries, defeated Benoit Paire of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

And Fish, who had been bothered by an irregular heartbeat before what is called a medical correction, beat David Goffin of Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 7-6, (6).