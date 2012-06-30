SportsTennis

Marin Cilic outlasts Sam Querrey at Wimbledon

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts after defeating Sam Querrey of...

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts after defeating Sam Querrey of the United States in a third round men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England. (June 30, 2012) Credit: AP

WIMBLEDON, England -- The match that wouldn't end finally did. After 51/2 hours Saturday, Marin Cilic of Croatia outlasted Sam Querrey of California, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2), 17-15.

Cilic, the 16th seed, broke Querrey in the 31st game of a fifth set, which alone ran 2 hours, 7 minutes. There are no tiebreakers in the final set at Wimbledon.

Andy Roddick, three times a Wimbledon finalist, was beaten by David Ferrer of Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 6-3. Roddick, of Austin, Texas, would not answer questions if at age 29 he would be playing his last All England event, but after a spring of injuries said, "My last eight matches have all been very positive, especially compared to what I was putting out earlier this year.''

Said his longtime friend Mardy Fish: "I think he'll go down as one of the best grass-court players to ever play. Certainly could be one of the best grass-court players to never win Wimbledon."

Two American men were third-round winners. Brian Baker, playing his first Wimbledon, having missed years of competition because of five surgeries, defeated Benoit Paire of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

And Fish, who had been bothered by an irregular heartbeat before what is called a medical correction, beat David Goffin of Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 7-6, (6).

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?