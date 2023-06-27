SportsTennis

Masarova upsets Andreescu at Bad Homburg Open as Samsonova survives scare

United States' Emma Navarro returns the ball to France's Alize...

United States' Emma Navarro returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Joaquim Ferreira

By The Associated Press

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Spanish player Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Samsonova awaits the winner between Katerina Siniakova and Evgeniya Rodina in the next round.

American Emma Navarro beat Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Navarro will next play Masarova, who converted five of her eight break point opportunities against Andreescu, without facing any from the Canadian player.

Eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France beat Italy’s Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 for a quarterfinal match against Mayar Sherif or Lucia Bronzetti.

