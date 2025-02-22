SportsTennis

Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins title in Dubai and will enter the top 10 of the rankings

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts after winning the Dubai Duty Free...

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts after winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final match against Denmark's Clara Tauson in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (1), 6-1 in the Dubai Championships on Saturday to earn the biggest title of her career.

The victory will earn Andreeva her debut in the top 10 of the rankings next week — the first 17-year-old to achieve that since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.

It caps quite a week for Andreeva, who also had wins over 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, five-time major champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to become the youngest player to defeat three major champions at a single event since Maria Sharapova at the 2004 WTA Finals. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva’s only other title was the Iasi Open in Romania last year.

