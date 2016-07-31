Novak Djokovic defeats Kei Nishikori, wins fourth Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his fourth Rogers Cup title Sunday, beating Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-5 after a short rain delay.

Djokovic also won the hardcourt event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal 2007, 2011 and 2012. Ivan Lendl holds the tournament record with six titles.

The 29-year-old Serb has seven victories this year and 66 overall, a record 30 in ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events such as the Canadian stop. He has 12 Grand Slam titles, winning this year in Australia and France.

Djokovic has won his last nine matches against Nishikori and leads the series 10-2. In April in their previous match, Djokovic won the Key Biscayne final. Nishikori won his fourth straight Memphis title in February for his 11th ATP Tour victory.