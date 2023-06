PARIS — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history.

Here is a list of the women and men with the highest major singles trophies, in the amateur and Open eras:

Margaret Court, 24

Serena Williams, 23

Novak Djokovic, 23

Steffi Graf, 22

Rafael Nadal, 22

Roger Federer, 20