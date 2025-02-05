Tennis player Gonçalo Oliveira provisionally suspended after positive doping test
LONDON — Gonçalo Oliveira, a Portuguese-born player who represents Venezuela, was provisionally suspended for doping on Wednesday.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said the 29-year-old Oliveira was tested on Nov. 25 while competing at an ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico and the A sample was positive for the banned substance methamphetamine.
The mandatory suspension took effect on Jan. 17, the agency said.
Oliveira has not appealed against the ban. He reached a career-high doubles ranking of 77th in August 2020.
More tennis
Tennis player Gonçalo Oliveira provisionally suspended after positive doping test
Simona Halep announces her retirement at age 33 after two Grand Slam titles and a return from a ban2m read
Coco Gauff donates $100,000 to UNCF for a scholarship program at historically Black schools
Court of Arbitration for Sport reduces suspension of Swedish tennis player