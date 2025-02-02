Chile's Garin refuses to play on after being knocked over by opponent in changeover collision

HASSELT, Belgium — Belgium advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in bizarre fashion on Sunday after Chile tennis player Cristian Garin was accidentally knocked over by his opponent.

Belgium’s Zizou Bergs was celebrating winning a game in the third set that left him serving for the match as he sprinted toward his bench. Garin was passing through the narrow space between the net and the umpire’s chair at the same time and the two collided, with Bergs catching Garin in the eye with his shoulder.

Bergs immediately started apologizing and Garin had to receive medical treatment. The Chilean refused to continue, with his team calling for Bergs to be disqualified.

Instead, Garin received three consecutive time violations, which led to a game penalty and him losing the set and match without moving from the bench.

Bergs won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, ensuring host Belgium advanced 3-1.