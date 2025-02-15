SportsTennis

Anisimova beats Ostapenko in Qatar Open final for her biggest title

Amanda Anisimova of the United States holds the trophy after winning the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Hussein Sayed

DOHA, Qatar — Amanda Anisimova won the Qatar Open on Saturday for her third career title and first since 2022.

Anisimova beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3 in a final disrupted twice by showers.

After the second rain delay, Anisimova won the last three games to become the first American to win the Doha title since Monica Seles in 2002.

“It was actually quite stressful, especially with the rain, at 3-3,” Anisimova said. “I was trying to stay focused. There's not much that either of us could do with the conditions. But I think that game was super important, and I'm happy that it went my way.”

Ranked 41st, Anisimova was close to a top 20 debut.

The 37th-ranked Ostapenko, from Lativa, appeared in her 17th final and missed out on her ninth career singles title. She was also undone by 10 double faults.

