SportsTennis

Quarterfinals washed out at women's tennis Berlin Open by heavy rain

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — All four quarterfinals at the Berlin Open were postponed because heavy rain washed out the entire Friday schedule.

The day's matches, including fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia against former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, were repeatedly delayed before organizers said on Friday evening that no play would be possible.

The postponement sets up a busy Saturday when organizers seek to make the most of drier weather to fit in the four quarterfinals and both semifinals. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME