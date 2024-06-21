Thompson, Musetti, Paul and Korda reach Queen's Club semifinals

LONDON — Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the grass-court Queen's Club on Friday.

The Australian capitalized on Fritz's unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first: Three tour-level semifinals in one season.

Thompson, ranked No. 43, came into the tournament having not won a tour-level match since April. He beat No. 15 Holger Rune in three sets and Andy Murray retired injured from their second-round match.

“To come through to the semis is really pleasing, especially as I've had a rough run lately, so glad to turn it around on the grass,” Thompson said in an on-court interview.

“It just goes to show if you stick at it long enough you can keep improving no matter how old you are,” the 30-year-old said. “I feel like I'm getting better.”

Thompson will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat British wild card Billy Harris 6-3, 7-5.

Despite the loss, the 29-year-old Harris will move into the top 150 in next week's rankings. He's currently 162nd, a career high. He also has his Wimbledon debut to look forward to after receiving a wild-card entry this week.

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson on day seven of the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Friday June 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

The other local player, Jack Draper, was also beaten. Tommy Paul ended Draper's seven-win streak 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Draper won his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart last weekend and knocked out Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday.

Paul's second career semifinal on grass will be against fellow American Sebastian Korda, who defeated Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.