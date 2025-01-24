SportsTennis

Raducanu seeking 7th coach of her short career after split with Cavaday because of his health issues

Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during her third round match...

Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during her third round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

LONDON — British tennis player Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after her partnership with Nick Cavaday came to an end because of his health issues.

Cavaday was the sixth coach of the 22-year-old Raducanu's short career that hit its heights when she won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in 2021.

In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle.

“At this moment in time, it’s important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritize getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar," Cavaday said Friday.

“I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now."

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 61.

After Nigel Sears, she was coached by Andrew Richardson when she won the U.S. Open at the age of 18. She has since had brief stints with Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs before reuniting with Cavaday, who coached Raducanu as a junior.

Emma Raducanu of Britain walks from the court following her...

Emma Raducanu of Britain walks from the court following her third round loss to Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

More tennis

Dutch player Sam Schroder wins 4th straight Australian Open quad wheelchair title
Australian Open women's final: Aryna Sabalenka eyes a third straight title against Madison Keys
Federer and Wawrinka provide inspiration for the new Australian Open junior champion1m read
Djokovic quits mid-match and walks off to boos, putting Zverev in Australian Open final vs. Sinner3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME