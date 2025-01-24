Raducanu seeking 7th coach of her short career after split with Cavaday because of his health issues

LONDON — British tennis player Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after her partnership with Nick Cavaday came to an end because of his health issues.

Cavaday was the sixth coach of the 22-year-old Raducanu's short career that hit its heights when she won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in 2021.

In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle.

“At this moment in time, it’s important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritize getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar," Cavaday said Friday.

“I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now."

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 61.

After Nigel Sears, she was coached by Andrew Richardson when she won the U.S. Open at the age of 18. She has since had brief stints with Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs before reuniting with Cavaday, who coached Raducanu as a junior.