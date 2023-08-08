SportsTennis

Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto tournament

Canada's Milos Raonic plays a point back to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the first day of the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Cole Burston

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Canada’s Milos Raonic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.

The ninth-seeded Tiafoe outlasted the Canadian in a 20-minute tiebreaker in the first set.

But Raonic, who grew up in nearby Thornhill, Ontario, took the second set in a tiebreaker and went on to complete the victory in 2 hours, 44 minutes.

This is Raonic’s third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, British Columbia, was scheduled to play Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.

