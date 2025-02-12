Rybakina 'disappointed' about coach Vukov's suspension after WTA investigation

DOHA, Qatar — Elena Rybakina said on Wednesday she was “disappointed” with the WTA Tour's decision to ban for her former coach Stefano Vukov following the governing body's investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

“I’m just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I’m not going to comment much on that anymore," Rybakina told reporters after her victory over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open.

On Tuesday, the WTA said it had completed its investigation on Vukov and that his suspension “remains in place.” It did not specify how much longer he would remain banned. The Croatian coach, who had been under a provisional suspension, has denied wrongdoing.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said last month at the Australian Open that Vukov “ never mistreated me ” in their years working together and that she disagreed with the provisional suspension.