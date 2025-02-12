SportsTennis

Rybakina 'disappointed' about coach Vukov's suspension after WTA investigation

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Madison...

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Manish Swarup

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Elena Rybakina said on Wednesday she was “disappointed” with the WTA Tour's decision to ban for her former coach Stefano Vukov following the governing body's investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

“I’m just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I’m not going to comment much on that anymore," Rybakina told reporters after her victory over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open.

On Tuesday, the WTA said it had completed its investigation on Vukov and that his suspension “remains in place.” It did not specify how much longer he would remain banned. The Croatian coach, who had been under a provisional suspension, has denied wrongdoing.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said last month at the Australian Open that Vukov “ never mistreated me ” in their years working together and that she disagreed with the provisional suspension.

More tennis

Rybakina 'disappointed' about coach Vukov's suspension after WTA investigation
Pegula and Rybakina advance to Doha Open quarterfinals
Suspension of Rybakina's former coach Vukov 'remains in place,' WTA says1m read
US Open's new mixed doubles format draws criticism as being more of an exhibition than a Grand Slam3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only