Rybakina outlasts Kasatkina in marathon Montreal tennis match that ended at 2:54 a.m.

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, looks to her coach as she...

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, looks to her coach as she plays against Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the National Bank Open women’s tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Montreal. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan outlasted Daria Kasatkina of Russia 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8) in a National Bank Open quarterfinal that ended Saturday at 2:54 a.m.

With a few hundred hardy fans left, Rybakina finally finished off Kasatkina with an overhand smash on her fifth match point. Rybakina also fended off a match point with an ace to even the tiebreaker at 8.

After more than six hours of rain delays Thursday and some long matches Friday backed up the schedule, the third-seeded Rybakina and 10th-seeded Kasatkina started play at 11:27 p.m. They finished 3 hours, 27 minutes later.

Rybakina will face 15th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the semifinals. Samsonova beat 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4.

