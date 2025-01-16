Australian Open: Jannik Sinner's consecutive-set streak ends but he wins his second-round match
MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Jannik Sinner's consecutive-sets streak ended in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday night, but he advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Tristan Schoolkate.
The top-ranked Sinner entered the night having won 29 sets in a row dating to late last season and he dropped the opener against No. 173 Schoolkate, an Australian.
As it is, Sinner extended his unbeaten streak to 16 matches.
He'll face American Marcos Giron in the third round on Saturday.
More tennis
Iga Swiatek moves into a 3rd-round match against Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open3m read
Learner Tien beats Daniil Medvedev and is the youngest US man in Australia's 3rd round since Sampras1m read
Australian Open 2025: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know3m read
Australian Open: Jannik Sinner's consecutive-set streak ends but he wins his second-round match