A Las Vegas exhibition that originally featured Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz has been postponed

FILE -Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to...

FILE -Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — With Jannik Sinner serving a doping suspension, and Taylor Fritz's status uncertain because of an injured abdominal muscle, the men's tennis exhibition event scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been postponed.

No new date was announced Wednesday.

The exhibition match between current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka is still planned for Saturday.

Sinner was dropped from the MGM Rewards Slam last Thursday — after accepting a three-month ban as part of a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency — and replaced in the lineup by Casper Ruud. Then Fritz pulled out of this week's tournament in Acapulco.

Tommy Paul also was slated to participate.

