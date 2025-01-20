SportsTennis

Sinner and Swiatek win ITF world champion awards

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of...

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have won the International Tennis Federation’s 2024 world champion awards.

Swiatek edged out Aryna Sabalenka for the women’s singles award in the list announced by the ITF on Monday.

Swiatek won the French Open plus four WTA 1000 titles, an Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games and also helped Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals. Sabalenka won the Australian and U.S. Open crowns and finished the year ranked No. 1.

Sinner is the first Italian to win the award. He finished 2024 at No. 1 with a 73-6 win-loss record after winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles, the ATP Finals and leading Italy’s successful defense of the Davis Cup crown.

Sinner and Swiatek were both subject to doping cases last year, which has overshadowed their participation at the Australian Open this month.

The ITF said the world champion awards were selected based on “objective criteria" considering all results but with a special emphasis on Grand Slams, the World Cup of Tennis competitions and the Olympic and Paralympic events.

“Last year was a memorable year for our sport with the staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside our traditional team events,” ITF President David Haggerty said. “And we see with several of our award winners that representing their country inspired them to even greater achievements in 2024.”

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of...

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

More tennis

Sinner and Swiatek win ITF world champion awards
There's a screw loose at the Australian Open: Sinner's match against Rune delayed by a net problem1m read
Jannik Sinner gets past Holger Rune at the Australian Open in a match with net and medical delays3m read
Iga Swiatek's drug-case ruling will not be appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME