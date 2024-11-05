SportsTennis

Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup encourage donations for Spanish flood recovery efforts

People shovel up mud after floods in Catarroja on the...

People shovel up mud after floods in Catarroja on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Alberto Saiz

By The Associated Press

MALAGA, Spain — With the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup set to be played in Malaga, Spain, this month, the International Tennis Federation is making a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts for the recent catastrophic flooding in the country.

The ITF and its two team tournaments said in a news release Tuesday that they “express their deepest sympathy to the victims and support for the communities and families affected by the devastating floods in Spain and its regions.”

The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, along with the ITF, “are donating to the Cruz Roja, and we encourage all our fans and followers to contribute as well.”

The ITF did not say how much it is donating.

Authorities have recovered more than 200 bodies in the eastern Valencia region after heavy downpours caused flash flooding. Police, firefighters and soldiers continued to search Tuesday for an unknown number of missing people.

The Billie Jean King Cup matches are scheduled for Nov. 13-20, and the Davis Cup — the last event of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's career — is set for Nov. 19-24, all in Malaga.

More tennis

Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup encourage donations for Spanish flood recovery efforts
Titleholder Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury
Sabalenka reaches last four of WTA Finals
Gauff beats Pegula at WTA Finals while Swiatek prevails in her first match in two months1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME