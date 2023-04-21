SportsTennis

Swiatek books semifinal with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their quarterfinals match at the Porsche Arena, in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Marijan Murat

By The Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals on Friday.

Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the Indian Wells semifinals because of a rib injury but began her clay season on Thursday with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen.

She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur, who eased into the semifinals against Beatriz Haddad Maia by 6-3, 6-0 in their quarterfinal.

Also, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis for a third straight year. The Belarusian next faces Anastasia Potapova, who also came from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

