Lehecka through to the Adelaide International final. Elise Mehrtens does the same at Hobart.

ADELAIDE, Australia — Jiri Lehecka defeated third-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to advance to the Adelaide International final.

The Czech player, who has dropped only one set in the tournament, will face either Alexander Bublik or Jack Draper in Saturday's final at Memorial Drive. Bublik and Draper were scheduled to play a night semifinal.

Korda was trying to make it to two Adelaide finals in a row. He lost last year to Novak Djokovic after having a championship point.

In the WTA portion of the tournament, sixth-seeded and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko later played Ekaterina Alexandrova in a semifinal. In a night semi, Daria Kasatkina was scheduled to play Jessica Pegula.

MEHRTENS INTO FINAL AT HOBART

Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens advanced to the final of the Hobart International with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Daria Saville. Mehrtens broke Saville's serve in the 11th game of the final set and held her service in the next game for the win.

Mehrtens will play either Emma Navarro or Yuan Yue in Saturday's final. Navarro and Yuan play their semifinal later Friday.