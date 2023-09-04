U.S. Open: Novak Djokovic advances to his 57th major quarterfinal with win over Borna Gojo

Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record-extending 24th major singles title, defeating Croatian qualifier, Borna Gojo, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, Sunday in the U.S. Open’s round of 16 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic advances to the quarterfinals, where he will play Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. Fritz, the ninth-seeded American, advanced past Switzerland's Dominic Stricker, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

It will be Djokovic's 57th major quarterfinal, one shy of Roger Federer’s record.

Djokovic, who played a taxing five-set match in the third round, had little problem getting past Gojo in a match which lasted just 2 hours, 26 minutes. “I was just glad to get through in straight sets,” Djokovic said.