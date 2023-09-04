SportsTennis

U.S. Open: Novak Djokovic advances to his 57th major quarterfinal with win over Borna Gojo

Novak Djokovic returns to Borna Gojo during the fourth round...

Novak Djokovic returns to Borna Gojo during the fourth round of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barkerbarbara.barker@newsday.commeanbarb

Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record-extending 24th major singles title, defeating Croatian qualifier, Borna Gojo, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, Sunday in the U.S. Open’s round of 16 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic advances to the quarterfinals, where he will play Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. Fritz, the ninth-seeded American, advanced past Switzerland's Dominic Stricker, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

It will be Djokovic's 57th major quarterfinal, one shy of Roger Federer’s record.

Djokovic, who played a taxing five-set match in the third round, had little problem getting past Gojo in a match which lasted just 2 hours, 26 minutes. “I was just glad to get through in straight sets,” Djokovic said.

Barbara Barker

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

