U.S. Open aces and faults

Aces

& FaultsACE. This is the 16th year of the current U.S. Open's main stadium, named after the late tennis champion and social activist Arthur Ashe.

FAULT. The stadium's original design, which put too many seats too far from the action and cannot accommodate a roof.

ACE. For the first time, the U.S. Tennis Association will award one male and one female a sportsmanship award at the conclusion of the Open.

FAULT. A new scoreboard atop the souvenir kiosk between Ashe and Armstrong Stadiums, to keep fans updated on all matches, was displaying erroneous scores all day.

By the numbers12:30 p.m. When heavy rain first hit the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center yesterday, with only four women's matches complete. "Someday," USTA officials said Sunday, there will be a roof.

47 Total nations represented in the men's and women's singles draws.

4,949 Attendance at the Open's first night match, in 1975 at Forest Hills.

24,674 The Open's night-match attendance record, reached on four occasions during the 2011 tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Furthermore

Among the items -- including backpacks, coolers, alcohol, weapons and animals -- prohibited from being brought on the National Tennis Center premises by fans are . . . tennis rackets. (Don't try to pretend you can compete with the pros!)