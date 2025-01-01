Kazakhstan is into the United Cup semifinals, Iga Swiatek and Poland qualify for the final eight

PERTH, Australia — Kazakhstan has advanced to the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament semifinals with a 2-1 win over over a German team playing without the injured world No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Zverev was a late scratch for Germany on Wednesday due to a biceps injury. He was scheduled to face Alexander Shevchenko but withdrew at the last minute with Kazakhstan leading the tie 1-0 after Elena Rybakina beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1.

Shevchenko beat Zverev's replacement, Daniel Masur, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the tie for Kazakhstan while Zverev watched from the sidelines. Germany won the later mixed doubles.

Shevchenko took a medical timeout due to heat exhaustion while leading 1-0 in the second set. He came back from the break to dominate the rest of the match.

“It was a heat problem for sure,” Shevchenko said. “I had a bit of a headache, my head was spinning. It was a struggle this match. To play in this heat was so tough."

The United States played China on Wednesday night in the second quarterfinal in Perth. Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz led the U.S. into the quarterfinals with a win in their final round-robin match on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gauff was scheduled to play Gao Xinyu, Fritz was to play Zhang Zhizhen and in the mixed doubles, Gauff and Fritz were to take on Zhang Shuai and Sun Fajing.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Mark Baker

In Sydney, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurcacz won their deciding mixed doubles match over the Czech Republic to qualify Poland for the quarterfinals.

World No. 2 Swiatek and Hurcacz beat Tomáš Macháč and Karolína Muchová 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decider at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. The Polish team led 5-2 before allowing the Czechs back into the first set.

In earlier singles, Macháč gave the Czech Republic the lead with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over Hurcacz before Swiatek evened the tie with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Muchová.

Later Wednesday in Sydney, Britain played Australia for a place in the quarterfinals. In women's singles, Katie Boulter gave Britain a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Olivia Gadecki. Alex de Minaur was scheduled to play Billy Harris in men's singles in an effort to level the tie for Australia.

Poland's Iga Swiatek is congratulated by teammates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in their match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Mark Baker

In the mixed doubles, Boulter was scheduled to play but not de Minaur for Australia. The two players are engaged to be married.

In Sydney, Italy earlier won Group D to qualify for the quarterfinals. Winners of the past two Davis Cups and runners-up two years ago to the U.S. in the inaugural edition of the season-opening mixed teams’ event, Italy won its group without world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

All tournament play shifts to Sydney from Thursday through to Sunday's final.