Muchova turns on the style during win over Paolini to help Czechs into semis vs. US at United Cup

Czechia's Karolina Muchova plays a shot between her legs to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their quarterfinal match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Rick Rycroft

By The Associated Press

SYDNEY — Karolina Muchova turned on the style during a 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini at the United Cup on Friday to help the Czech Republic secure a win over Italy and a semifinal spot against the United States.

Muchova produced a “tweener” shot between her legs during a memorable exchange in the first set — although she lost that point — as well as an array of slices and other unconventional shots.

Muchova improved to 5-0 in her career against Paolini, who was a finalist at the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Tomas Machac then beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2.

Muchova and Machac will next face Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Iga Swiatek’s Poland plays Kazakhstan in Saturday’s other semifinal of the mixed team event.

The United Cup is a warmup for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 12.

