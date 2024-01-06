Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz lead Poland into the United Cup mixed teams tennis final

SYDNEY — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won her singles match Saturday after Hubert Hurkacz gave her team the early lead over France to advance Poland to the United Cup mixed teams final.

Swiatek won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 while ATP No. 9-ranked Hurkacz’s 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Adrian Mannarino gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead with the mixed doubles to play.

Australia plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday, with the winner to face Poland in Sunday’s final, also at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Hurkacz won 31 of 36 points on his first serve and had 15 aces.

“He’s really difficult to play against; I was just fighting for every point and I was able stay positive and was really resilient today,” Hurkacz said.

Top-seeded Poland lost just one match in the group stage of the tournament in Perth before beating China 3-0 to reach the final four for the second straight year.

In the Australia-Germany semifinal, Ajla Tomljanovic is scheduled to lead the tie off for the hosts against Angelique Kerber before Alex de Minaur takes on Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz plays a backhand return to Adrian Mannarino of France during their United Cup semifinal tennis match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Mark Baker

Mixed doubles will see the Australian team of Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden take on Laura Siegemund and Maximilian Marterer of Germany, although late changes can be made.