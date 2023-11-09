US beats defending champion Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

SEVILLE, Spain — The United States began its campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a win over defending champion Switzerland on Thursday, setting up a decisive tie against the Czech Republic for a spot in the semifinals.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin won their singles matches to give the Americans the victory that left them tied with the Czech Republic atop Group A. The U.S. will face the Czechs on Friday.

Only the winners in each of the four groups make it to the semifinals. The Czech Republic beat Switzerland on Tuesday.

Collins defeated Celine Naef 7-6 (4), 6-1 for her sixth win in seven Billie Jean King Cup matches. Kenin then beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5 to seal the victory for the Americans.

The U.S. remains unbeaten against Switzerland in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning all 10 ties between the nations.

The U.S. is the most successful nation in Billie Jean King Cup history with 18 titles. It is trying to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.