US Open 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic and Tiafoe are among the men to watch

Here are some of the men to watch at the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Monday:

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Current Ranking: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 20

2023 Record: 53-6

2023 Titles: 6

Career Titles: 12

Grand Slam Titles: 2 — U.S. Open (2022), Wimbledon (2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Won Championship, 2021-Lost in QF, 2020-Did Not Play, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Aces: Alcaraz's precociousness and all-around talent have been on display for quite some time already, and his title in New York last year at age 19 made him the first teen to win the men's trophy at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the first teen to finish a season at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. ... His first Grand Slam quarterfinal also came at Flushing Meadows at 18.

He Said It: “I don’t think about being No. 1 too much. I’m trying to put out all that pressure.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Currently Ranked: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 36

2023 Record: 38-5

2023 Titles: 4

Career Titles: 95

Grand Slam Titles: 23 — U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018), Australian Open (10: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open (3: 2016, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-Runner-Up, 2020-4th, 2019-4th, 2018-W

Aces: Djokovic returns to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he couldn't enter the country as a foreigner who was not vaccinated against COVID-19. ... He has a record 249 wins against opponents ranked in the Top 10, most recently beating Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final. ... 1,069 tour-level wins puts him third among men.

He Said It: “Was really glad to have a chance to come back to the States. It’s been two years. I missed it."

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Current Ranking: 3

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Russia

Age: 27

2023 Record: 49-11

2023 Titles: 5

Career Titles: 20

Grand Slam Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (2021)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-W, 2020-SF, 2019-RU, 2018-3rd

Aces: Medvedev is 1-3 in Grand Slam finals, all on hard courts, with every title match against Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. ... Won 27 of his past 30 hard-court matches. ... 16-6 against Top 20 opponents in 2023.

He Said It: "If you are the hunter, it means that you’re on top of the game, and that’s always the best."

HOLGER RUNE

Current Ranking: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: Denmark

Age: 20

2023 Record: 37-15

2023 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 4

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Quarterfinals, French Open (2022, 2023), Wimbledon (2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-3rd, 2021-1st, 2020-DNP, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Aces: Rune reached the quarterfinals at the past two majors. ... Recently dealt with back pain but wrote last weekend on social media that he had experienced “small improvements."

He Said It: "I’ve learned that, no matter what the circumstances is, I have to commit (fully) to my game."

CASPER RUUD

Current Ranking: 5

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Norway

Age: 24

2023 Record: 29-17

2023 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 10

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, U.S. Open (2022), French Open (2022, 2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-RU, 2021-2nd, 2020-3rd, 2019-1st, 2018-1st

Aces: Ruud reached the finals at three of the past six majors, going 0-3 in the title matches. ... Entered 2022 with a 14-13 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches and not one quarterfinal appearance at a major.

He Said It: “Probably going to plant some respect in my opponents’ eyes and hopefully I can build on that, and one day I’m going to try to, obviously, aim for a Slam title.”

JANNIK SINNER

Current Ranking: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 6

Country: Italy

Age: 22

2023 Record: 41-12

2023 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 8

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Semifinals, Wimbledon (2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-4th, 2020-1st, 2019-1st, 2018-DNP

Aces: Sinner is building a fascinating rivalry against Alcaraz, including their five-set thriller at last year's U.S. Open. ... Sinner is the second Italian to win a Masters 1000 title, doing so at Toronto this month.

He Said It: "I feel like, for sure, the confidence is going to be a little bit higher, but also my expectations are going to be higher."

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Current Ranking: 7

Career-Best Ranking: 3

Country: Greece

Age: 25

2023 Record: 40-15

2023 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 10

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2021), Australian Open (2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-3rd, 2020-3rd, 2019-1st, 2018-2nd

Aces: Tsitsipas participated in two major finals and six Slam semifinals, but his best showing at Flushing Meadows is the third round. ... Made Mark Philippoussis his head coach in August; Philippoussis previously assisted Tsitsipas' father, Apostolos.

He Said It: “I have big standards in terms of finishing the year strong, and I want to deliver (on) that promise of mine.”

FRANCES TIAFOE

Current Ranking: 10

Career-Best Ranking: 10

Country: United States

Age: 25

2023 Record: 33-14

2023 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-SF, 2021-4th, 2021-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-2nd

Aces: Tiafoe’s breakthrough began a year ago at the U.S. Open, where he beat Nadal and became the first American man in the semifinals in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006. Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Alcaraz. ... Tiafoe, who is from Maryland, and Taylor Fritz, who is from California and currently ranked No. 9, are the first pair of U.S. men simultaneously in the Top 10 since 2012. ... Roddick's 2003 U.S. Open triumph was the last major title for an American man.

He Said It: “I definitely remember (Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open) because I'm asked about it in every interview. What a career that guy I had. I was close to changing that narrative last year.”

