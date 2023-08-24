U.S. Open: Top men to watch

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Current ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 20

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Won Championship, 2021-Lost in QF, 2020-Did Not Play, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Alcaraz's precociousness and all-around talent have been on display for quite some time, and his title in New York last year at age 19 made him the first teen to win the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the first teen to finish a season ranked No. 1. His first Grand Slam quarterfinal came at Flushing Meadows at 18.

His words: “I don’t think about being No. 1 too much. I’m trying to put out all that pressure.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 16. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Currently ranking: 2

Country: Serbia

Age: 36

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-Runner-Up, 2020-Lost in 4th Rd., 2019-Lost in 4th Rd, 2018-Won championship.

He returns to the U.S. Open after missing last year because he was foreigner not vaccinated against COVID-19. He has a record 249 wins against opponents ranked in the Top 10, most recently beating Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final. His 1,069 tour-level wins puts him third among men.

His words: “Was really glad to have a chance to come back to the States. It’s been two years. I missed it."

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the National Bank Open on Aug. 10 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Current ranking: 3

Country: Russia

Age: 27

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Lost in 4th Rd., 2021-Won championship, 2020-SF, 2019-Runner-up, 2018-Lost in 3rd Rd.

Medvedev is 1-3 in Grand Slam finals, all on hard courts, with every title match against Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. He has won 27 of his last 30 hard-court matches, and is 16-6 against Top 20 opponents in 2023.

His words: "If you are the hunter, it means that you’re on top of the game, and that’s always the best."

HOLGER RUNE

Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates against United States' Marcos Giron during the National Bank Open on Aug. 9 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Mark Blinch

Current ranking: 4

Country: Denmark

Age: 20

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Lost in 3rd Rd., 2021-Lost in 1st Rd., 2020-DNP, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

He reached the quarterfinals at the last two majors. Recently dealt with back pain but wrote last weekend on social media that he had experienced “small improvements."

His words: "I’ve learned that, no matter what the circumstances is, I have to commit (fully) to my game."

CASPER RUUD

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts during his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Aug. 10. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Current ranking: 5

Country: Norway

Age: 24

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Runner-up, 2021-Lost in 2nd Rd., 2020-Lost in 3rd Rd., 2019-Lost in 1st Rd. 2018-Lost in 1st Rd.

Ruud reached the finals at three of the last six majors (0-3 in those title matches). He entered 2022 with a 14-13 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches and not one quarterfinal appearance at a major.

His words: “Probably going to plant some respect in my opponents’ eyes and hopefully I can build on that, and one day I’m going to try to, obviously, aim for a Slam title.”.

RECENT GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Novak Djokovic def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6

FRENCH OPEN

Novak Djokovic def. Casper Ruud, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5

WIMBLEDON

Carlos Alcaraz def. Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2022 U.S. OPEN

Carlos Alcaraz def. Casper Ruud, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3