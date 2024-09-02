SportsTennis

The winners of the last three US Open men's doubles titles are eliminated in the third round

People walk through the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Three-time defending U.S. Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Monday.

Ram, who is from the U.S., and Salisbury, who is from Britain, had won 20 consecutive matches together at Flushing Meadows. They were seeded third this year.

A year ago, they became the first men to win three U.S. Open doubles titles in a row since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.

In the quarterfinals, Lammons and Withrow will face the 11th-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Koolhof and Mektic were the last team to defeat Ram and Salisbury in New York, doing so in the semifinals in 2020.

