SportsTennis

Emma Navarro reaches her first major semifinal, beats Paula Badosa at the US Open

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to...

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Pamela Smith

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Emma Navarro reached her first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Navarro, the No. 13-seeded American who had never even won a match in the main draw of her home major before this year, advanced to face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen in Thursday's semis.

Navarro, who ousted defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, ran through the first set in 29 minutes, but the No. 26-seeded Badosa opened a 5-1 lead in the second.

Navarro then took six straight games as Badosa's game fell apart.

Two other Americans were hoping to earn semifinal spots on Tuesday. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz followed Navarro onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, with No. 20 Frances Tiafoe facing No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov at night.

More tennis

Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame
Emma Navarro reaches her first major semifinal, beats Paula Badosa at the US Open
Barker: Pegula, Navarro prime examples of tennis' 'rich' history3m read
US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets past Tommy Paul to set up a quarterfinal against Daniil Medvedev2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME