The US Open's first female tournament director will step down in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open's first female tournament director, will step down from that post after the 2025 edition of the Grand Slam event and shift from her job as the U.S. Tennis Association's chief executive of professional tennis to an advisory role with the organization.

The USTA announced Allaster's job changes Wednesday and said she will help pick her successor as tournament director after the U.S. Open ends next September.

Allaster became the U.S. Open tournament director in 2020, the first woman to hold that position in the history of a tournament first held in 1881. She has worked at the USTA since 2016 and before that was the chairman and CEO of the WTA women's professional tennis tour.

USTA CEO and executive director Lew Sherr called Allaster “a tireless advocate for gender equality, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in our sport.”