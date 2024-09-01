Neal Kitson remembered the first time he was involved with the U.S. Open ball crew. It was 2008 and he was an intern helping with tryouts that summer.

At the time, Kitson was busy playing goalkeeper at St. John’s but he enjoyed working with the kids trying out. Sixteen years later, he’s found his way back with the ball crew, this time overseeing the entire process as Ball Crew lead.

“It’s a fun, full circle moment for myself,” Kitson said Sunday.

For Kitson, who’s worked nine years with the Open, the role allowed him to lean on past experiences with soccer. He played at Dowling College and St. John's before playing professionally for four years, including stops in MLS and Europe.

One goal was how to attract non-tennis athletes to try out for the ball crew. He figured it’s a great entry way to the sport and what better teaching than being around a Grand Slam tournament.

It meant reaching out to various public school associations throughout New York City but also to Long Island and Rockland County. Kitson received 1,500 applicants and that was whittled down to 400 invited to tryouts and 105 selected to join the 210 returners.

“You don’t have to be a tennis player," Kitson said. "We were looking for athletes. You’re out there for 90 minutes and we’re looking at four different things that they’re being evaluated [on]. Their speed, agility, hand-eye coordination, focus. That’s applicable to any sport.”

It’s what Ethan Baloyo, 16, learned two years ago when he applied to be on the crew. The Levittown native ran track and played basketball but despite attending past Open matches, he knew little about the sport.

Now in his third Open as a ball boy, he’s a bigger tennis fan as well as the veteran offering advice to new ball crew members.

“I’ve learned a lot about players and keeping score and just everything overall. I love it,” Baloyo said. “When I turn on the TV, instead of going to watch basketball, sometimes I just turn on and watch tennis.”

Kitson had another goal once the team was assembled. Focus on building chemistry and fun. Inside the Ball Crew room under Louis Armstrong Stadium, there was music blaring, Uno card games and motivational quotes plastered on the wall about the importance of team-building.

There was no music last year so Kitson wanted to change that. At first, he played tunes like "Levels" by Avicii or "Under Control" by Alesso to fire up the ball crew before their court assignments. But he’s also been flexible to let the kids have a say in their music.

“It’s like I walk in here and it’s just . . . oh, it brightens my day,” said Juliana Johnson, a native of Port Washington working her second U.S. Open. “I love it and look forward to it.”

Both Johnson and Baloyo said they love how Kitson emphasizes team-building within the loose atmosphere. For Kitson, it’s a reflection of what he learned as a player and the importance of camaraderie.

During tryouts 16 years ago, Kitson saw how nervous the participants were. Even now, he knows it's scary for some working a match with big name tennis stars and thousands of fans watching.

But Kitson also knows the value of working the U.S. Open is far greater than the job. It’s why he’s passionate about exposing the ball crew to as many kids as possible and making it fun and memorable to those who make the team.

“When you’re trying out for anything, people are nervous,” Kitson said. “But I say even now when they’re already on the team and been here for two weeks, just enjoy it. Just take a deep breath, slow down and enjoy it.”