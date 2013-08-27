SportsTennis

Caroline Wozniacki holds off qualifier Duan Ying-Ying in U.S. Open first round

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates a win over Ying-Ying Duan during their 2013 U.S. Open women's singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Aug. 27, 2013) Credit: Getty

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki held off qualifier Duan Ying-Ying to win her first-round match at the U.S. Open.

With boyfriend Rory McIlroy in the stands, Wozniacki fought off a set point in the second to win 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

The 133rd-ranked Duan had a chance to serve out the set at 5-3 in her Grand Slam debut. But the 2009 U.S. Open finalist broke back. Then Duan had a set point on Wozniacki's serve that she couldn't convert.

Wozniacki broke serve in the next game, then staved off three break points to clinch the win.

