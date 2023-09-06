This is Coco Gauff's U.S. Open now. But Karolina Muchova aims to change that.

Karolina Muchova and her coaches are well aware of what she will be facing at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Thursday night’s U.S. Open women’s semifinals.

To put it bluntly: a complete lack of support, not to mention a complete player who seems to be peaking at an excellent time.

“We are realizing that the crowd will be not probably on our side,” Jaroslav Blazek, one of Muchova’s coaches, said on Wednesday.

“And we know how Coco [Gauff] is playing right now. She’s in good shape and the results showed us that right now she’s in a very good mood.”

All true, as Gauff, 19, has become the darling of Open crowds in becoming the first American teenager — man or woman — to reach an Open semifinal since Serena Williams in 2001.

And Gauff did beat Muchova, 6-3, 6-4, on Aug. 20 in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

“But honestly,” Blazek said, “we are thinking like Karolina is playing better than two weeks before, compared with her performance in the final.

“So we believe it will be enough. There is a big chance and we are expecting a big fight, there is no doubt.”

Gauff is the No. 6 seed and Muchova No. 10. The other semifinal on Thursday will feature No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka against the winner of the late Wednesday semifinal between No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova and No. 17 Madison Keys. Gauff and Jessica Pegula lost to Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang in the doubles quarterfinals, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, on Wednesday.

Sabalenka advanced by easily dismissing No. 23 seed Qinwen Zheng, 6-1, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon in a match that lasted only 1:13 in searing heat.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open this year, has reached at least the semifinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

“I’m super proud of myself and my team that we have been able to adjust to different conditions, different courts,” she said. “We were able to bring this consistency in my game.”

The victory over Zheng was a mismatch, as most of her Open matches have been. In five victories she has not dropped a set, and Zheng was the first opponent even to win four games against her in any set.

“I'm super happy with the level I played today, super happy with this win,” she said. “I'm super happy that I was able to bring my level on court and finish this match in two sets.”

Finishing quickly was a bonus given the extreme heat and the fact there will be no day off before the semifinals for Sabalenka.

She grew up in Belarus but now lives and trains in south Florida, which she said helped prepare her for the conditions.

“I mean, it was hot, but yeah, because I did my preparation in Florida, I mean, what can be worse than Florida?” she said. “I mean in July and June. Not overall.

“So yeah, I think that really helped me today to stay strong and not really get tired because of the heat.”

Gauff grew up in Florida and also does not fear heat. That could be an edge against Muchova, a Czech who seemed to struggle in the heat in Cincinnati.

“Obviously,” Blazek said.

He said of the conditions in southern Ohio, “When we step for the warmup on the court, it was like, a hit, and like, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ It was a very tough one.”

Muchova said of Gauff, “She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn't do many mistakes. So she has kind of all the strokes. So very, very good player from all the aspects.”

Blazek said of Muchova, “We are sure that she will fight like a lion.”

Perhaps, but she will be a lion in Gauff’s den.