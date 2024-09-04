SportsTennis

Townsend and Young reach mixed doubles final, keeping Townsend alive for 2 US Open doubles titles

Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, and Taylor Townsend, of the United States, react during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — Taylor Townsend and Donald Young advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final Tuesday, keeping alive Townsend's chance to win two doubles titles at the tournament.

Townsend and Young, who is retiring after the tournament, beat the No. 8-seeded team of team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4. The longtime friends will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in Thursday's final.

Earlier Tuesday, Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, who won the Wimbledon women's doubles championship, reached the semis in Flushing Meadows with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 8-seeded team of Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani. Seeded third, Townsend and Siniakova will next play the unseeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai.

The other women's semi is No. 7 Lyudmyla Klchenok and Jelena Ostapenko against No. 10 Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova.

The men's doubles semifinals have No. 7 Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson against No. 13 Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Winthrow, and No 4 Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs. No. 10 Kevin Krawletz and Tim Puetz.

