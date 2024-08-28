US Open tennis will stay on ESPN through 2037 under a new 12-year agreement
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open tennis tournament will stay on ESPN through 2037 under a 12-year contract that starts in 2026, the network and the U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday.
The year's last Grand Slam event began on Monday and runs until Sept. 8.
The new agreement expands ESPN's streaming rights and will include coverage on ABC of the tournament's two Sundays.
ESPN began showing some U.S. Open matches in 2009, splitting the event with longtime broadcaster CBS, before taking over entirely in 2015 under an 11-year deal.
