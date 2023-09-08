Protest interrupts Coco Gauff-Karolina Muchova semifinal match at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open’s first women’s semifinal was interrupted for 49 minutes on Thursday night because of a protest in the upper deck, one seemingly focused on environmental issues.

Coco Gauff led Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 1-0, at Arthur Ashe Stadium when play was stopped at 8:05 p.m. Both players eventually left the court while awaiting a resolution as officials appeared to be talking to a man in the upper deck without removing him from the stadium.

ESPN showed Gauff sitting on a treadmill in an exercise and warmup room at about 8:33 p.m., seemingly with no resumption of the match in sight. Later, Muchova was seen being massaged by her trainer.

The protesters wore shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.”

A USTA statement on the incident said, in part:

"Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl. Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium.

The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody."

The final protester appeared to be led out in handcuffs at about 8:43 p.m., finally allowing the players to return to the court to warm up for a resumption of play.