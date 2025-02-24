SportsTennis

It turns out Venus Williams won't play at Indian Wells after the tournament announced she would

Venus Williams, of the U.S., returns to Nao Hibino, of...

Venus Williams, of the U.S., returns to Nao Hibino, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 7, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — It turns out 44-year-old Venus Williams will not be playing at the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament revealed on Sunday — days after it announced she would be competing there with a wild-card entry.

“Our team has been informed that Venus is not accepting the wild card this year,” the event posted on social media, saying it was a message from Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas. “We wish Venus all the best and hope to see her back in Indian Wells in the future.”

It was an odd backtrack that came several hours after audio made the rounds on social media of Williams saying she would not be competing at the tournament in the Coachella Valley next month.

On Wednesday, the BNP Paribas Open issued a press release saying Williams — a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion — was awarded a wild card and would be making her 10th career appearance there.

Williams hasn’t competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open in March 2024. That was less than two weeks after she lost her opening match at Indian Wells.

More tennis

It turns out Venus Williams won't play at Indian Wells after the tournament announced she would
Andrey Rublev credits his mental approach after beating Jack Draper to win the Qatar Open1m read
Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins title in Dubai and will enter the top 10 of the rankings
Rublev edges Auger-Aliassime to reach his third Qatar Open final where Draper awaits

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME