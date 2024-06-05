NBA G League executive Portia Archer to take over as WTA CEO under restructuring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — NBA G League executive Portia Archer will take over as the CEO of the WTA Tour under a leadership restructuring at the women’s tennis circuit.

The WTA said Archer will start in late July.

The tour said current Chairman and CEO Steve Simon will now focus on strategic development and governance, while Archer will lead day-to-day operations.

Simon said in December that he would be relinquishing his CEO title. He has led the WTA since 2015.