THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Saturday, March 31, 1962

New York Tapers lose in semis

The New York Tapers were eliminated in the American Basketball League semifinals, falling to the eventual champion Cleveland Pipers, 107-84, in Kansas City. The Tapers' leading scorer, Dan Swartz, was ejected from the game with 8:55 left in the third quarter for punching the Pipers' Jim Darrow. Dick Barnett led Cleveland with 25 points. Sylvester Blye scored 26 points and Roger Kaiser had 16 for New York. The Tapers joined the ABL in 1960 and played in Washington before relocating to the Long Island Arena in Commack in January '62. The ABL, which played just one full season, folded in December '62.