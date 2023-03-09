Thursday's Transactions

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Travis MacGregor on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Shor on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract and CB Jalen Davis to a two-year contract extension.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced C Mike Pouncey to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Dolphin.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Bobby Engram wide receiver coach.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned D Jean-Sebastien Dea to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Filip Roos from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded D Steven Kampfer to Arizona in exchange for future considerations.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated LW Trevor Moore to the active roster from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Anthony Richard from Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Cooper Zech from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Elliot Desnoyers and C Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Samuel Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned LW Eric Cooley to Norfolk (ECHL). Signed F Dominick Mersch to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired D Corson Ceulemans.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Kirill Tyutyayev from Toledo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Fs Cole Coskey and Gordie Green to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Acquired RW Anthony Angello.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Jake Theut from Adirondack (ECHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Noah Ganske to a standard player contract (SPC).

INDY FUEL — Signed D Trevor Zins to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Jared Kucharek to a standard player contract (SPC).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Anthony Firriolo.

READING ROYALS — Released D Zach Shankar from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named David Clark Jr. defensive coordinator for football.