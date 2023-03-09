Thursday's Transactions
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Travis MacGregor on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Shor on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract and CB Jalen Davis to a two-year contract extension.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced C Mike Pouncey to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Dolphin.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Bobby Engram wide receiver coach.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned D Jean-Sebastien Dea to Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Filip Roos from Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded D Steven Kampfer to Arizona in exchange for future considerations.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated LW Trevor Moore to the active roster from injured reserve.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Anthony Richard from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Cooper Zech from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Elliot Desnoyers and C Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Samuel Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned LW Eric Cooley to Norfolk (ECHL). Signed F Dominick Mersch to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired D Corson Ceulemans.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Kirill Tyutyayev from Toledo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Fs Cole Coskey and Gordie Green to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Acquired RW Anthony Angello.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Jake Theut from Adirondack (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Noah Ganske to a standard player contract (SPC).
INDY FUEL — Signed D Trevor Zins to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Jared Kucharek to a standard player contract (SPC).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Anthony Firriolo.
READING ROYALS — Released D Zach Shankar from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named David Clark Jr. defensive coordinator for football.