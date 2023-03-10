Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned RHPs Wandisson Charles, Ofreidy Gomez, Morgan McSweeney, Kade Strowd, Cole Uvila, Chris Vallimont and Ryan Wilson, INFs Coby Mayo, Cesar Prieto and Curtis Terry, OF Robert Neustrom and C Ramon Rodriguez to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Prelander Berroa, Matt Brash, Isaiah Campbell, Chris Clarke, Matt Festa, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Penn Murfee, Juan Then and Justin Topa, LHP Tayler Saucedo, OFs Jonatan Clase, Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, INF/OF Sam Haggerty and C Cal Raleigh on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Travis MacGregor on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Shor on a minor league contract.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Kyle Gaedele hitting coach.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Steven Fuentes.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed INF Trey Hair. Traded C Austin Elder to Lake Country (American Association) in exchange for OF Lamar Briggs and RHP Greg Veliz.

NBA — Fined Toronto G Fre VanVleet $30,000 for public criticism of the officiating following a March 8 game against the L.A. Clippers.

PHOENIX MERUCRY — Signed Gs Destiny Slocum and Sug Sutton to training camp contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract and CB Jalen Davis to a two-year contract extension.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced C Mike Pouncey to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Dolphin.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OL Brett Toth.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Colton McKivitz to a two-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released G Gabe Jackson and LB Ben Burr-Kirven.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Bobby Engram wide receiver coach.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned D Jean-Sebastien Dea to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Filip Roos from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded D Steven Kampfer to Arizona in exchange for future considerations.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated LW Trevor Moore to the active roster from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Kyle Masters to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season. Recalled F Sammy Walker from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Anthony Richard from Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Cooper Zech from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Elliot Desnoyers and C Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Henderson.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Samuel Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Francis Marotte to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Oliver Chau from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned C Xavier Cormier to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned LW Eric Cooley to Norfolk (ECHL). Signed F Dominick Mersch to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Recalled G Cale Morris from Norfolk (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired D Corson Ceulemans.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Kirill Tyutyayev from Toledo (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jordan Papirny from Savannah (ECHL) loan. Released G Fred Braithwaite from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Thomas Caron from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Fs Cole Coskey and Gordie Green to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Acquired RW Anthony Angello.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL) loan. Released F Jack Becker from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Jake Theut from Adirondack (ECHL).

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Brett Ouderkirk.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G David Tenceck from reserve. Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Cam Darcy on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Noah Ganske to a standard player contract (SPC).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron from injured reserve. Activated F Brett Kemp from reserve. Placed F Austin Eastman on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Trevor Zins to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Released D Bryan Etter. Activated Fs Carson Rose and Nate Pionk from reserve. Placed D Sam Sterne on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Jared Kucharek to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Justin Wells on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Anthony Firriolo and placed him on reserve. Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned F Cole Coskey to Milwaukee (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Simon Boyko to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Placed D D.J. King on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Released D Zach Shankar from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed G Cody Karpinski to a standard player contract (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G William Lavalliere from his standard player contract (SPC). Recalled G Francis Marotte from loan.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Nathan Hudgin.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated and then released G Bailey Brkin. Released D Dilan Peters.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired M Abdoul Latif Koanda.

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY — Fired head men's basketball coach Mike Brennan.

CALIFORNIA — Fired head men's basketball coach Mark Fox.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Fired head men's basketball coach Brian Burg.

GEORGETOWN — Fired head men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named David Clark Jr. football defensive coordinator.