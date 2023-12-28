Top 24 New York sports stars entering 2024

Newsday’s annual ranking of New York-area sports stars always illustrates how unstable life at the top is.

Five of the first eight names on last year’s list are gone, and two others — Pete Alonso and Saquon Barkley — have uncertain contractual near futures.

But No. 1 is unchanged.

For the second year in a row and fourth time in the last seven, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heads our list of top New York sports stars entering the new year.

Our 25 for ’24 has the usual rules: Current athletes only. Owners, coaches, media people and other peripheral characters are not eligible.

Only players based east of the Hudson are included, other than Jets and Giants. (Sorry, Jack Hughes.)

As always, ability and achievement surely count. But star power counts more.

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees

There was no way Judge could match his 2022 heroics, including an American League-record 62 home runs. But he likely would have come close if he had not missed two months with a toe injury.

He finished with 37 home runs, 75 RBIs and a 1.019 OPS in 106 games.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Rodgers played four snaps and did not complete a pass yet somehow managed to be the most talked- and written-about local sports figure of 2023.

Will he come back successfully from a torn Achilles tendon in ’24? Much will be said and written about that in the months to come.

Aaron Rodgers of the Jets warms up prior to a game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

3. Pete Alonso, Mets

Sure, Alonso blows hot and cold. But he is the fan-friendly face of the franchise, and when the numbers are added up in the end, Mr. Met generally looks pretty good in the middle of the lineup.

In ’23, that included 46 home runs and 118 RBIs in 154 games.

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Nationals at Citi Field on July 28. Credit: Jim McIsaac

4. Gerrit Cole, Yankees

High-priced pitchers are among the riskiest gambles in pro sports. Ask the Mets. But Cole always shows up and usually delivers.

He started at least 30 games for the sixth consecutive non-COVID-shortened season, went 15-4, had a 2.63 ERA, struck out 222 and won his first Cy Young Award unanimously.

5. Francisco Lindor, Mets

Has Lindor been the megastar his hype and contract suggested when he arrived in 2021? Not really. But he is very good, both defensively and offensively. (He also seems to have bonded with owner Steve Cohen.)

In 2023, he hit 31 home runs and was one of MLB’s best-fielding shortstops.

6. Juan Soto, Yankees

The Yankees announced serious offseason intentions with a blockbuster trade for the young star in early December, even if he is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Soto played in all 162 games last season, hit 35 home runs and drew an MLB-high 132 walks for the Padres.

7. Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley missed three early-season games with an ankle injury, all of which the Giants lost, naturally. He remains an essential offensive cog. He also is the Giants’ most famous and popular player.

The challenge has been turning that into big money and a long-term contract. Stay tuned in ’24!

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11. Credit: Jim McIsaac

8. Breanna Stewart, Liberty

The biggest name on the Liberty’s super-team shopping list lived up to her billing, securing her second WNBA MVP Award and the first in franchise history.

Stewart averaged a career-high 23.0 points along with 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in leading the Liberty to their first Finals since 2002.

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart controls the ball against the Storm during the first half of a WNBA game at Barclays Center on July 8. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

9. Sauce Gardner, Jets

There often are long stretches during which Gardner seems to disappear from the action. It’s not his fault. Opponents usually want no part of throwing balls in his vicinity.

Oh, and Gardner has star qualities, too, starting with a nickname so familiar that many fans do not know his real name.

10. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Early this season, Brunson was averaging a career high of nearly 25 points. But as good as his numbers are, they do not fully convey his value.

He has been the Knicks’ most indispensable player since he arrived last season, providing needed stability and maturity on and off the court.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball against the Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28. Credit: Noah K. Murray

11. Adam Fox, Rangers

There are stars all over the Rangers' roster, but ties here go to Long Islanders. If you don’t like it, leave a note in the suggestion box.

Fox, who is from Jericho, won the Norris Trophy in 2021 and has finished in the top five three seasons in a row.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox looks on before a face off against the Devils during the third period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 28. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

12. Garrett Wilson, Jets

There will be no telling how good Wilson can be until the Jets’ quarterback mess is solved, perhaps with the return of Rodgers.

But even with the problems among passers, Wilson’s talent is evident, and late in the season he was on pace for his second 1,000-yard receiving total.

13. Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

When the Liberty loaded up with big names from elsewhere, it was natural that Ionescu would have to share the spotlight. She did, but she still managed to shine, especially from distance.

She led the WNBA in three-pointers made (3.6 per game) and ranked second in three-point percentage (.448).

14. Artemi Panarin, Rangers

After last season’s playoff dud, Panarin beat himself up for his performance, then cut off his famous curly locks to begin a new chapter in his fifth Rangers season.

It seemed to work early in the season as he got off to one of the hottest starts in the NHL.

15. Mathew Barzal, Islanders

Now in his eighth season as an Islander, Barzal has evolved from an erratic up-and-comer to a star in his prime, harnessing his creativity for positive purposes.

Barzal has company in sharing the offensive load, including from linemate Bo Horvat, but Barzal’s style makes him stand out from a crowd.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders shoots the puck in the first period against the Capitals at UBS Arena on Nov. 11. Credit: Jim McIsaac

16. Edwin Diaz, Mets

In a development nearly as monumental as Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles for early injury shocks, the closer was lost for the season with a knee injury during a victory celebration at the WBC.

But as we look to 2024, the Mets hope Diaz returns to his 32-save form of 2022.

17. Julius Randle, Knicks

The enigmatic Knick still frustrates fans on a regular basis, but he produces, averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds in the season’s early weeks.

Randle may not be a fan favorite, but the Knicks likely will have trouble going deep in the playoffs without him in top form.

18. Mikal Bridges, Nets

Bridges does not get the attention of the Nets’ former Big Three or the Knicks’ current stars, including his fellow former Villanova teammates who play there.

But he produces, and with flair. He scored 26 points in one quarter against the Magic on Dec. 1. He also has an obvious-but-cool nickname: “Brooklyn” Bridges.

Mikal Bridges of the Nets drives to the hoop against the Magic at Barclays Center on Dec. 2. Credit: Jim McIsaac

19. Anthony Volpe, Yankees

Will the Jersey guy be a Yankees fixture at shortstop or a flash in the pan? Time will tell, but there were very good early signs.

As a rookie, Volpe had 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and 24 stolen bases and won a Gold Glove at the position where it matters most.

20. RJ Barrett, Knicks

Has Barrett lived up to being the third overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2019? He has not.

But has he been a solid contributor who can be a third option on a good team? Sure. Barrett has the skills and might have the right pieces around him now.

21. Dexter Lawrence, Giants

The work of interior defensive linemen often goes unnoticed compared to other positions, but football people know who the game-wreckers are, especially those who face them.

Lawrence is high on that list, making the four-year, $90 million contract he signed before this season look like a good deal for the Giants.

22. Quinnen Williams, Jets

The work of interior defensive linemen often goes unnoticed compared to other positions, but football people know who the game-wreckers are, especially those who face them.

Williams is high on that list, making the four-year, $96 million contract he signed before this season look like a good deal for the Jets.

23. Igor Shesterkin, Rangers

After winning the Vezina Trophy for the 2021-22 season with a 2.07 goals-against average, Shesterkin regressed from great to merely very good in ’22-23.

The Rangers will take it.

The Russian goaltender has done the seemingly impossible and allowed Rangers fans to move on quickly from the Henrik Lundqvist Era.

24. Ilya Sorokin, Islanders

Sorokin finished second in the Vezina Trophy voting in ’22-23, allowing 2.34 goals per game and recording six shutouts, and always gives the Islanders a chance.

He and Shesterkin, friends since their childhoods in Russia, are set up for a decade of golden goaltending in New York hockey.