Belgian cycling team officials banned after female riders allege sexual abuse and harassment

AIGLE, Switzerland — The former sports director of a Belgian women’s cycling team was banned for five years on Friday after riders alleged he inflicted “inappropriate behavior of a psychological and sexual nature."

Gert Vervoort faced charges related to sexual abuse, sexual harassment and protection of physical and mental integrity, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in announcing the verdicts of its independent ethics commission.

Vervoort was director of the Belgian second-tier team Proximus-Cyclis, now Team Velopro–Alphamotorhomes, when the alleged misconduct started in 2023.

The charges were found proven of “inappropriate behavior with riders involving unnecessary physical contact of a sexual nature, taking advantage of his position of authority over them,” the UCI said.

Vervoort later resigned and the UCI said his five-year ban starts if and when he “assumes a position or engages in activities” within cycling's jurisdiction.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Belgian team manager Eddy van Bunder was banned for 18 months, and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,500), for failures of his obligation to report misconduct, neglect and protection of physical and mental integrity.

A further ban of 18 months was suspended for a three-year probation period, the UCI said. Van Bunder must attend an education course on safeguarding riders before he can return to the sport in July 2026.

The UCI said it “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of cycling and ensuring a safe environment for all.”