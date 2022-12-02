US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday,

Pulisic left Tuesday's final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.

“It looks pretty good, but we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said before Friday’s training session.

Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger, said Thursday he was feeling better.

Forward Josh Sargent left the Iran match in the second half after hurting his right ankle.

“With Christian we're hopeful, with him a little less so,” Berhalter said.

Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference before a training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

