USGA Amateur Championship Scores

By The Associated Press

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42), 2 up.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51), 3 and 2.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. Rui Chang, China (38), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32), 19 holes.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Andi Xu, China (7), 2 and 1.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11), 3 and 2.

