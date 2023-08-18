USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.

