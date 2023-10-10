Wales' Biggar fit to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

MARSEILLE, France — First-choice flyhalf Dan Biggar has recovered from a pectoral strain to be available for Wales' Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina on Saturday.

Biggar was hurt early against Australia more than two weeks ago. He was a just-in-case reserve last Saturday and unused as Wales defeated Georgia 43-19 in Nantes to sweep all four of its pool games.

When asked on Tuesday if Biggar was fit to play the Pumas this weekend, assistant coach Jonathan Thomas said, "Yes."

Wales' other two injury concerns were easing. Flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and fullback Liam Williams have restarted running in training with team medics.

Anscombe replaced Biggar against Australia and scored 23 points, and was due to start against Georgia but tweaked his groin while kicking in the game warmup and withdrew. Sam Costelow started instead.

Williams took a bang to a knee in the game.

“It's probably not as bad as first feared when that happened (to Anscombe) pre-game, and Liam in the game,” Thomas said.

Wales has exceeded expectations by winning Pool C and reaching the last eight unbeaten, and it doesn't believe it has reached its threshold.

“Our goal has been to get to knockout rugby,” Thomas said. "We've achieved that but we're not satisfied with just getting to the quarterfinals.

“When you get to this stage, any team on their day can beat anyone.”

Meanwhile, Argentina summoned lock Lucas Paulos on Tuesday to replace injured back-rower Pablo Matera.

Paulos has 12 caps since 2020, his last in a start against South Africa in July at Ellis Park.

Born in Argentina and raised in Spain, he started his professional career in France. But he wanted to be a Puma, and returned home for the Jaguares. After their Super Rugby demise, he's been in France with Brive and Bayonne.

Matera tore his right hamstring in the 39-27 win over Japan on Sunday.