Gatland out as Wales rugby coach midway through the Six Nations with team on record losing run

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales rugby coach midway through the Six Nations, with his team on a national-record losing streak of 14 matches.

The decision was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union on Tuesday, three days after a 22-15 loss to Italy that appears to have sealed the New Zealander's fate.

Matt Sherratt, the head coach of Cardiff Blues, will take over for the remainder of the Six Nations. The WRU said Gatland's departure was by mutual consent.

Gatland, one of the world's most highly-respected coaches, returned for a second spell in charge of Wales ahead of the 2023 World Cup but it has damaged his legacy.

The team's last win was back in 2023. Gatland was kept on by the Welsh despite a winless autumn but warned performances had to improve — and they haven't.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After starting with back-to-back losses in the Six Nations — to France, then Italy — Wales is likely to finish in last place for the second straight year, and that's never happened in the tournament’s 142-year history.

Gatland was revered in Wales for his first stint as coach, during which he won the Six Nations four times — completing the Grand Slam on three occasions — and led the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2011 and 2019.

Wales' head coach Warren Gatland walks on the pitch as his players warm-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and Wales at the Olympic Stadium in Roma, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

It helped him become the head coach of the British & Irish Lions touring team a record three times, winning the test series in Australia in 2013, drawing in New Zealand in 2017 and losing in South Africa four years later.

Sherratt spent time with the Wales team in 2017 while Gatland was on duty with the Lions.

“Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time," the WRU said. “It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’ call.”