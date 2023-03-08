Wednesday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian, Julian Merryweather, Ethan Roberts, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, and Hayden Wesneski, as well as left-handed pitchers Brandon Hughes and Justin Steele, INFs Miles Mastrobuoni, Zach McKinstry, Christopher Morel, and Patrick Wisdom, C Miguel Amaya and OFs Kevin Alcántara, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis and Nelson Velázquez on contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jake Bird, Blair Calvo, Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Gavin Hollowell, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Riley Pint and Connor Seabold, LHPs Lucas Gilbreath and Ryan Rolison, C Brian Serven, INFs Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Elehuris Montero, Ezequiel Tovar and Alan Trejo, OFs Sean Bouchard, Yonathan Daza and Brenton Doyle and INF/OFs Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF/OF Mark Mathias from Texas in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Max Kranick on the 60-day IL.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Kyle Lobstein.

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Alejandro Arteata and Jhoendri Herrera.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Daniel Harris.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded OF Francisco Del Valle to Gary South Shore (American Association).

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF/OF Jamey Smart.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Named Ryan Whithorn bench coach.

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Tony DeAngelo for two games for spearing during a Mar. 7 game against Tampa Bay. Fined Minnesota F Ryan Hartman an undisclosed amount for slashing during a Mar. 7 game against Calgary.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Robbie Anderson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Chuck Smith outside linebacker coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Shaquill Griffin.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Jarrad Davis.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Connor Murphy.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Koletrane Wilson to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Anton Malmstrom to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Xavier Zengue, pending league and federation approval.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Lyza Bosselmann, Ms Nicole Douglas, Paige Metayer and Riley Tanner, Fs Civana Kuhlmann and Lena Silano.