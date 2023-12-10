2024 WNBA Draft Order
AP () — — Draft order from the 2024 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 15.
1. Indiana (13-27)
2. Los Angeles (17-23)
3. Phoenix (9-31)
4. Seattle (11-29)
5. Dallas (22-18)(from Chicago)
6. Washington (19-21)
7. Minnesota (19-21)
8. Atlanta (19-21)
9. Dallas (22-18)
10. Connecticut (27-13)
11. New York (32-8)
12. Los Angeles (from Las Vegas)
13. Phoenix
14. Seattle
15. Indiana
16. Los Angeles
17. Chicago (18-22)
18. Las Vegas (34-6)(from Washington)
19. Minnesota
20. Atlanta
21. Washington (from Dallas)
22. Connecticut
23. New York
24. Las Vegas
25. Phoenix
26. Seattle
27. Indiana
28. Los Angeles
29. Chicago
30. Washington
31. Minnesota
32. Atlanta
33. Dallas
34. Connecticut
35. New York
36. Las Vegas